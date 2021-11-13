Radio Caca Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Billion (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 135.4% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $298.38 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.24 or 0.07180058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.68 or 0.99718273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

