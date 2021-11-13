Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,782. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

