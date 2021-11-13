Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Radius Global Infrastructure traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 5977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 770,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 535,964 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

