RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RDNT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. RadNet has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RadNet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

