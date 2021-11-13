Rai Reflex Index Price Reaches $3.04 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $99.29 million and $482,636.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00073047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.38 or 0.07184610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,505.43 or 0.99722102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 32,631,007 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

