Raiden Network Token Hits Market Capitalization of $45.08 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $45.08 million and $1.26 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00018764 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00241819 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.