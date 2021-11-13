Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3611 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAIFY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

