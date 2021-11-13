RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 283,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

In related news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,475 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and sold 165,356 shares valued at $5,602,099. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 287,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

