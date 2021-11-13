Raymond James Increases Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target to $19.00

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ALTG opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

