Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $88.86 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

