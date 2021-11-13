Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives $17.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF remained flat at $$7.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

