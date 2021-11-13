Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%.

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,780. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

