Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $16.14

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $17.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 2,261 shares traded.

RXRX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,374 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $80,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

