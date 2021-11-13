Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.22

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $10.21. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 15,753 shares traded.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

