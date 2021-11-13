RED Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $872,413.50 and $54,876.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00388821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000081 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.