Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $166.84

Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.84 and last traded at $165.76, with a volume of 250722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.15.

Several analysts have commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $6.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,831,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 35,495.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 320,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after buying an additional 319,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,192,000 after buying an additional 313,311 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,907,000 after buying an additional 310,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 10,663.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,286,000 after buying an additional 254,421 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

