Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. 768,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.83. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.