Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of RGLS stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,362. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

