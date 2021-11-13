Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,135 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on Relx (LON:REL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,380 ($31.09) on Wednesday. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,382.27 ($31.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,212.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,057.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.39.

In other news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

