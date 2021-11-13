Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 609,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.48.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

