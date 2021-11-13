Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 470,340 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 260.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470,340 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 135,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

AEG stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

