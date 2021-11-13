Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Terex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Terex stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

