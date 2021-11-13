Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLR opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $417.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

