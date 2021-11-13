Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,831 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $9,340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $8,104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1,949.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 324,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VWTR stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

