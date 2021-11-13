Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 503,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

