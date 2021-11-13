Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,875 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 18,981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,867 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $10.18 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.99 million, a P/E ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.04%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

