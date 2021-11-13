RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of RNR opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.93. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.86.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

