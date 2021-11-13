Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DoorDash, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.08). William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

NYSE:DASH opened at $245.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.60. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

