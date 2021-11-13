Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.22.

AFN stock opened at C$33.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$633.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1,685.50. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.70.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

