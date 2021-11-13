Research Analysts Set Expectations for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

NASDAQ AY opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 521.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.