Research Analysts Set Expectations for Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.51). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRBU. Bank of America initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $21.70 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

