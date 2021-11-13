Reviewing Air Canada (ACDVF) & Its Rivals

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Air Canada to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Canada and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion -$3.47 billion -1.98 Air Canada Competitors $5.79 billion -$2.67 billion -40.57

Air Canada’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada. Air Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Air Canada and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 5 8 0 2.62 Air Canada Competitors 639 2110 3064 189 2.47

Air Canada presently has a consensus target price of $28.90, suggesting a potential upside of 43.59%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 28.40%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Air Canada is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Air Canada has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -94.82% -399.35% -15.17% Air Canada Competitors -13.52% -74.08% -3.78%

Summary

Air Canada competitors beat Air Canada on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

