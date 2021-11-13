Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

