Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

REYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

REYN stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after acquiring an additional 173,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,304,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,065 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

