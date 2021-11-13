Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $665.58

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 665.58 ($8.70) and traded as high as GBX 711.60 ($9.30). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 709.20 ($9.27), with a volume of 1,911,301 shares trading hands.

RMV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 706.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 666.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,796,660.02).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

