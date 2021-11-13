Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) COO Gretchen Howard Sells 17,159 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $192,573,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,045,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,105,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,409,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

