Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,837.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 11,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 156,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,690. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

