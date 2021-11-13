Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,397 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Rollins worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Rollins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.99 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

