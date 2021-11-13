Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $5.25. Root shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 90,439 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS.

Get Root alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Root by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.