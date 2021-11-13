Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $508.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $487.73. The company had a trading volume of 245,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.