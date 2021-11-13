Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$200.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.20.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $109.46 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.52.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

