Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $17.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.