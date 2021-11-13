Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of Hillenbrand worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

HI stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.