Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.11 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $57,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $199.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.37. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $171.37 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.14.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

