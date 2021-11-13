Royal Bank of Canada Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $103.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

