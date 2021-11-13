Royal Bank of Canada Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $260.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $245.97 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

