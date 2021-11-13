Royal Bank of Canada Increases TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $69.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

TASK opened at $64.57 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $221,829,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $30,760,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

