Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,342 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $730.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.