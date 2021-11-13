Royal Bank of Canada Sells 211,455 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,455 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $65,886,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 641,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,574,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 655,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

