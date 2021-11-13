Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,679 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $707.93 million, a PE ratio of -64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

